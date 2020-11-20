Global  
 

China maintains ban on Boeing 737 MAX flights

Energy Daily Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
China maintains ban on Boeing 737 MAX flightsBeijing (AFP) Nov 20, 2020

China's aviation regulator will not yet allow Boeing's troubled 737 MAX jet to fly in the company's biggest market owing to lingering safety concerns, despite the US lifting a ban on commercial flights. Boeing's best-selling aircraft was grounded worldwide early last year following two crashes that killed 346 passengers. It has since faced lengthy tests and approval processes with aviat
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Boeing 737 Max Planes Are Cleared by FAA to Resume Flights

Boeing 737 Max Planes Are Cleared by FAA to Resume Flights 01:03

 Boeing 737 Max Planes , Are Cleared by FAA to Resume Flights. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cleared the Boeing 737 Max for take-off on Wednesday. The design and certification of this aircraft included an unprecedented level of collaborative and independent reviews by aviation...

