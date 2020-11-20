Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Graduating Hong Kong students display banned pro-democracy slogans

Energy Daily Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Graduating Hong Kong students display banned pro-democracy slogansHong Kong (AFP) Nov 19, 2020

Dozens of graduating Hong Kong students displayed slogans on Thursday that authorities have declared illegal in a rare act of defiance against a sweeping new national security law imposed on the city by Beijing. The law was unveiled in June and outlawed certain political views, such as advocating for independence or greater autonomy from Beijing. It has all but wiped out the mass democr
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Massive anti-China protest outside Chinese Consulate in Toronto [Video]

Watch: Massive anti-China protest outside Chinese Consulate in Toronto

A massive anti-China protest was held outside the Chinese Consulate in Canada's Toronto. The protest was organised on the 71st National Day of People's Republic of China. Members of Hong Kong, Tibetan,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:48Published
Children's store owner defies Hong Kong National Security Law with pro-democracy statue [Video]

Children's store owner defies Hong Kong National Security Law with pro-democracy statue

The owner of a children's clothing shop in Hong Kong has been issued with an order requesting the removal of a pro-democracy statue which contravenes the territory's controversial new national security

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Hong Kong students chant pro-democracy slogans in rare act of defiance

 A new national security law has all but wiped out the mass democracy protests that rocked the city last year and has left swathes of the population too scared to...
euronews