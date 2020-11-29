Global  
 

German Entomological Institute names Danish mayfly Insect of the Year

Terra Daily Sunday, 29 November 2020
German Entomological Institute names Danish mayfly Insect of the YearWashington DC (UPI) Nov 27, 2020

The Danish mayfly has been named 2021's Insect of the Year. A board of trustees established by the German Entomological Institute has named an Insect of the Year every year since 1999, with the aim of honoring an insect species that deserves greater fame for its rarity, its ecological value, aesthetic value - or even its "ordinariness." "The Insect of the Year is intended to bri
