Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cash and Carrie: US sanctioned Hong Kong leader has no bank account

Terra Daily Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Hong Kong (AFP) Nov 28, 2020

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said she has "piles of cash" at home as she has no bank account after the United States slapped sanctions on her in response to a draconian security law China imposed on the city. Lam was targeted, along with 14 other senior city officials, in the toughest US action on Hong Kong since Beijing imposed the new law on the territory in late June. The move by Washi
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong policies: Carrie Lam defends new security law [Video]

Hong Kong policies: Carrie Lam defends new security law

Embattled leader of semi-autonomous Chinese city says government’s urgent priority is to restore ‘constitutional order’ after the protests.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published
Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong taken into custody after guilty plea [Video]

Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong taken into custody after guilty plea

Wong, together with fellow activists Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow, pleaded guilty to charges related to organising, taking part in and inciting protesters to join an unauthorised protest outside police..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:56Published
FILE FOOTAGE: Hong Kong protester dressed up as Captain America arrested under national security law [Video]

FILE FOOTAGE: Hong Kong protester dressed up as Captain America arrested under national security law

Adam Ma Chun-man, a protester who frequently appeared on protests disguised as the Marvel's Captain America, was arrested for the seventh time on Saturday (November 21).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Hong Kong leader has to keep 'piles of cash' at home due to U.S. sanctions

 Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said she has "piles of cash" at home as she has no bank account after the United States slapped sanctions on her in response to a...
CTV News Also reported by •BBC NewsBusiness InsiderWashington PostUpworthy