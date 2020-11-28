Global  
 

Hong Kong leader has to keep 'piles of cash' at home due to U.S. sanctions

CTV News Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said she has "piles of cash" at home as she has no bank account after the United States slapped sanctions on her in response to a draconian security law China imposed on the city.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Hong Kong policies: Carrie Lam defends new security law

Hong Kong policies: Carrie Lam defends new security law 02:07

 Embattled leader of semi-autonomous Chinese city says government’s urgent priority is to restore ‘constitutional order’ after the protests.

