Hong Kong leader has to keep 'piles of cash' at home due to U.S. sanctions
Saturday, 28 November 2020 () Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said she has "piles of cash" at home as she has no bank account after the United States slapped sanctions on her in response to a draconian security law China imposed on the city.
