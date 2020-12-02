Facebook 'supreme court' begins daunting task on content disputes
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () San Francisco (AFP) Dec 1, 2020
Facebook's "supreme court" tasked with deciding on allowing or removing sensitive and harmful content has begun operations, with a backlog of some 20,000 cases already piling up for the expert panel. The independent panel, formally known as the Facebook Oversight Board, is considering cases involving Nazi propaganda, hate speech, nudity, pandemic misinformation, and dangerous individuals or
Comedian Kunal Kamra faces contempt proceedings for tweets against the Supreme Court. The Attorney General KK Venugopal on Thursday gave nod for criminal contempt proceedings against the comedian. KK..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:18Published
Television anchor Arnab Goswami walked out of jail on November 11 evening after securing bail from the Supreme Court earlier in the day. The Republic TV editor-in-chief was arrested on November 4 in an..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:12Published
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in an abetment to suicide case. He was arrested on November 4 by Maharashtra police in a case linked to the death..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:17Published