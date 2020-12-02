Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook 'supreme court' begins daunting task on content disputes

Energy Daily Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Facebook 'supreme court' begins daunting task on content disputesSan Francisco (AFP) Dec 1, 2020

Facebook's "supreme court" tasked with deciding on allowing or removing sensitive and harmful content has begun operations, with a backlog of some 20,000 cases already piling up for the expert panel. The independent panel, formally known as the Facebook Oversight Board, is considering cases involving Nazi propaganda, hate speech, nudity, pandemic misinformation, and dangerous individuals or
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail [Video]

Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail

Comedian Kunal Kamra faces contempt proceedings for tweets against the Supreme Court. The Attorney General KK Venugopal on Thursday gave nod for criminal contempt proceedings against the comedian. KK..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published
Watch: Arnab Goswami leaves from jail after getting bail from Supreme Court [Video]

Watch: Arnab Goswami leaves from jail after getting bail from Supreme Court

Television anchor Arnab Goswami walked out of jail on November 11 evening after securing bail from the Supreme Court earlier in the day. The Republic TV editor-in-chief was arrested on November 4 in an..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:12Published
Arnab Goswami gets relief: SC grants interim bail in abetment to suicide case [Video]

Arnab Goswami gets relief: SC grants interim bail in abetment to suicide case

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in an abetment to suicide case. He was arrested on November 4 by Maharashtra police in a case linked to the death..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:17Published