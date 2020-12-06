Explosion starts fire in South African oil refinery
Sunday, 6 December 2020 () Durban, South Africa Dec 4, 2020
A fire broke out on Friday at an oil refinery in the eastern South African city of Durban following an explosion, emergency responders said, adding that no-one was killed or hurt in the blast. Smoke and flames billowed out of the refinery owned by oil company Engen in the Durban suburb of Wentworth early in the morning, prompting firefighters to rush to the site. "Nobody was injured" in