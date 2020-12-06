Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Explosion starts fire in South African oil refinery

Energy Daily Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Explosion starts fire in South African oil refineryDurban, South Africa Dec 4, 2020

A fire broke out on Friday at an oil refinery in the eastern South African city of Durban following an explosion, emergency responders said, adding that no-one was killed or hurt in the blast. Smoke and flames billowed out of the refinery owned by oil company Engen in the Durban suburb of Wentworth early in the morning, prompting firefighters to rush to the site. "Nobody was injured" in
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Explosion rocks crude oil refinery in Durban, South Africa

Explosion rocks crude oil refinery in Durban, South Africa 00:30

 An explosion rocked the Engen oil refinery in Wentworth, Durban, on December 4 resulting in South African authorities descending on the scene.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Massive explosion at oil refiner in South Africa [Video]

Massive explosion at oil refiner in South Africa

An explosion is caught on camera at the poorly maintained Durban Engen oil refinery, sparking community outrage. Check it out! Full credit to: @attiedb on Twitter

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:27Published
South African refinery explodes and injures 7 workers [Video]

South African refinery explodes and injures 7 workers

A refinery in Durban, South Africa has caught aflame on December 4, leaving seven injured with investigators scrambling to determine the cause of the blaze.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:21Published
Former oil-fired power station demolished in Hampshire, UK [Video]

Former oil-fired power station demolished in Hampshire, UK

A former oil-fired power station in the UK county of Hampshire has been demolished to make way for new-build homes.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published