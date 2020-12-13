Britain vows to stop funding fossil fuel projects abroad
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
London (AFP) Dec 11, 2020
Britain is to end government funding for fossil fuel projects overseas, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday, on the eve of an international climate change summit. Johnson announced a halt to funding of new crude oil, gas and coal projects before opening the Climate Ambition Summit co-hosted by Britain, the United Nations and France on Saturday. "I'm pleased to say today that the UK
