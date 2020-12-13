Global  
 

Britain vows to stop funding fossil fuel projects abroad

Energy Daily Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
London (AFP) Dec 11, 2020

Britain is to end government funding for fossil fuel projects overseas, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday, on the eve of an international climate change summit. Johnson announced a halt to funding of new crude oil, gas and coal projects before opening the Climate Ambition Summit co-hosted by Britain, the United Nations and France on Saturday. "I'm pleased to say today that the UK
News24.com | Britain vows to stop funding fossil fuel projects abroad

 Britain is to end government funding for fossil fuel projects overseas, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday, on the eve of an international climate change...
Britain to end taxpayer funding for overseas fossil fuel projects 'as soon as possible'

 Britain has been criticised for sending billions of pounds abroad to help extract and refine fossil fuels and build power stations.
