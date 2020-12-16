Global  
 

The 'Great' Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn

Space Daily Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
The 'Great' Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn
Pasadena CA (JPL) Dec 16, 2020

Skywatchers are in for an end-of-year treat. What has become known popularly as the "Christmas Star" is an especially vibrant planetary conjunction easily visible in the evening sky over the next two weeks as the bright planets Jupiter and Saturn come together, culminating on the night of Dec. 21. In 1610, Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei pointed his telescope to the night sky, discoveri
News video: Jupiter, Saturn will be the closest they have been in 400 years. How to view the 'great conjunction'

Jupiter, Saturn will be the closest they have been in 400 years. How to view the 'great conjunction' 01:31

 Appearing as a “Christmas star,” the "great conjunction" happens next Monday, December 21, which also happens to be the Winter Solstice, marking the start of the winter season.

