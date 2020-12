The 'Great' Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Pasadena CA (JPL) Dec 16, 2020Skywatchers are in for an end-of-year treat. What has become known popularly as the "Christmas Star" is an especially vibrant planetary conjunction easily visible in the evening sky over the next two weeks as the bright planets Jupiter and Saturn come together, culminating on the night of Dec. 21. In 1610, Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei pointed his telescope to the night sky, discoveri