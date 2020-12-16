The 'Great' Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn

Jupiter and Saturn will form a rare 'double planet' in the Kansas City sky next week



Jupiter and Saturn will form a rare 'double planet' in the Kansas City sky next week Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:17 Published 7 hours ago

Rare event: Jupiter Saturn to come this close after 400 years | Oneindia News



In a once in a 400-year event, the brightest planets in the night sky Jupiter and Saturn will have the most closest encounter and the rare occasion will be clearly visible form the earth. Watch the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:26 Published 12 hours ago