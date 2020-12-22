Hong Kong bans flights from Britain over new virus strain
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Hong Kong (AFP) Dec 21, 2020
Hong Kong on Monday said it would ban all flights from Britain following the discovery of a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus there. "From midnight there will be no more passenger flights arriving in Hong Kong from the United Kingdom," health secretary Sophia Chan told reporters. Anyone arriving in Hong Kong who has been the UK in the last 14 days will also have to unde
