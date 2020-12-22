Global  
 

Hong Kong bans flights from Britain over new virus strain

Terra Daily Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Hong Kong (AFP) Dec 21, 2020

Hong Kong on Monday said it would ban all flights from Britain following the discovery of a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus there. "From midnight there will be no more passenger flights arriving in Hong Kong from the United Kingdom," health secretary Sophia Chan told reporters. Anyone arriving in Hong Kong who has been the UK in the last 14 days will also have to unde
