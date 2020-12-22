Global  
 

Asian markets fall further as new strain clouds near-term outlook

Energy Daily Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Asian markets fall further as new strain clouds near-term outlookHong Kong (AFP) Dec 22, 2020

Concerns about soaring virus cases and new lockdowns pushed equities down again Tuesday, while fears over a new strain in Britain and stuttering Brexit trade talks were keeping the pound under pressure. The mutated virus, which is said to be 70 percent more transmissible, has forced numerous countries around the world to shut their borders to the UK and has overshadowed the rollout of vaccin
News video: New COVID-19 strain detected in U.K., doctor says don't panic

New COVID-19 strain detected in U.K., doctor says don't panic 00:59

 A new strain of COVID-19 has been identified in the U.K. and it's leading to new lockdowns and new travel bans.

