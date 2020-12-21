Global  
 

HK may ban flights from Britain over fears of new virus strain

Bangkok Post Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
A ban on flights to Hong Kong from Britain is on the cards after a more infectious strain of Covid-19 was found in the country, sources said on Monday, with the government considering imposing an extra week of quarantine for arrivals.
 Passengers who arrived in Mumbai from the United Kingdom (UK) were sent to institutional quarantine in wake of the new coronavirus strain in UK. Meanwhile, the relatives of the passengers felt that the government's decision to send them for quarantine was a hasty one. India has banned all flights...

