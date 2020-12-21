HK may ban flights from Britain over fears of new virus strain
Monday, 21 December 2020 () A ban on flights to Hong Kong from Britain is on the cards after a more infectious strain of Covid-19 was found in the country, sources said on Monday, with the government considering imposing an extra week of quarantine for arrivals.
Passengers who arrived in Mumbai from the United Kingdom (UK) were sent to institutional quarantine in wake of the new coronavirus strain in UK. Meanwhile, the relatives of the passengers felt that the government’s decision to send them for quarantine was a hasty one. India has banned all flights...
In response to the outbreak of a rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus mutation, over 40 countries have banned flights from the UK. At the same time, the UK government has shut down most of London and South..
The U.S. government does not intend to impose COVID-19 screenings for passengers traveling from Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant there, people briefed on the..
[NFA] The European Union executive threw Britain a lifeline on Tuesday after it became stranded in COVID-19 isolation, recommending that EU members roll back sweeping border closures to allow freight..