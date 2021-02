Pasadena CA (JPL) Feb 15, 2021



As dust collects on the solar panels and winter comes to Elysium Planitia, the InSight team is following a plan to reduce science operations in order to keep the lander safe. NASA's InSight lander recently received a mission extension for another two years, giving it time to detect more quakes, dust devils, and other phenomena on the surface of Mars. While the mission team plans to continu