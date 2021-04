Beijing (XNA) Apr 21, 2021



China will announce the name of its first Mars rover on the Space Day of China, which falls on April 24, according to the China National Space Administration. Nanjing, capital city of East China's Jiangsu province, will host the main events marking this year's Space Day of China, Lyu Bo, a CNSA official, told a press conference on Monday. The events include the opening ceremony, bila