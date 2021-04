Beijing (XNA) Apr 24, 2021



China named its first Mars rover "Zhurong", a fire god in ancient Chinese legend, on Saturday. Announced at the opening ceremony of 2021 China Space Conference in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, the naming is intended to represent the rover's symbolic task to ignite the hope of China's inter-planetary exploration, encourage humanity's relentless adventure into the immense universe, and urge man