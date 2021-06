San Francisco (AFP) June 11, 2021



G7 countries that make up lucrative markets for US tech giants have moved closer to a plan to squeeze more tax money from the coffers of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. The group, including Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, has visions of a global tax rate of at least 15 percent on the multinational behemoths. The move comes as US President Joe Bid