La Paz, Mexico (AFP) Sept 10, 2021



Hurricane Olaf weakened to a Category One storm on Friday as it swept through Mexico's Baja California peninsula and as the disaster-prone country recovered from a 7.1-magnitude earthquake and major flooding. But Olaf still threatened more damage, causing "hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall" over the Baja California Sur, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest report.