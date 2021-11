Washington DC (SPX) Oct 28, 2021



Army Gen. Mark A. Milley pointed to China's recent test of a hypersonic weapon system as an example of why the U.S. military is concerned about Chinese intentions. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff spoke on Bloomberg News' David Rubenstein Show and said DOD officials saw the test as "a very significant event." Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby emphasized that China's dev