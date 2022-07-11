Portugal battles fires amid heatwave; As firefighters contain 'mega-fire' in France

Ourem, Portugal (AFP) July 10, 2022



Around 2,800 firefighters were battling multiple wildfires in central and northern Portugal on Sunday amid a heatwave, prompting the government to implement a "state of contingency". The fires have been burning in several areas since Thursday, destroying at least two homes. Nearly 250 fires were reported to have started on Friday and Saturday. The blazes come amid an intense heatwave in