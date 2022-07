Washington DC (UPI) Jul 21, 2021



SpaceX will delay Thursday's Starlink launch, an attempt by the company to beat its record of 31 launches in 2021 with a 32nd launch this year, until Friday because of fog. The countdown to launch was aborted seconds ahead of the Falcon 9 rocket's planned launch of 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from the from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The lift off