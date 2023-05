Los Angeles (AFP) May 25, 2023



Typhoon Mawar was moving away from Guam on Thursday, prompting the governor of the US territory to declare the island had "weathered the storm." Forecasters said the typhoon had blasted Guam with winds of 140 miles per hour (225 kilometers per hour) on Wednesday when the eye of the storm passed just north of the island. Mawar was now heading towards the Philippines and Taiwan, packing st