Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Danny Ings continued his hot streak with a brilliant individual winner as Southampton earned a 1-0 Premier League victory at home to a lacklustre Tottenham, who lost Harry Kane to injury. Ings, behind only Jamie Vardy in the league’s scoring charts, hit the only goal as Southampton moved up to 11th in the table by […]



The post Southampton 1-0 Tottenham: Ings scores again as Kane injury adds to Tottenham troubles


