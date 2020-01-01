Global  

Southampton 1-0 Tottenham: Ings scores again as Kane injury adds to Tottenham troubles

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Danny Ings continued his hot streak with a brilliant individual winner as Southampton earned a 1-0 Premier League victory at home to a lacklustre Tottenham, who lost Harry Kane to injury. Ings, behind only Jamie Vardy in the league’s scoring charts, hit the only goal as Southampton moved up to 11th in the table by […]

Ings gives Southampton 1-0 win over Spurs in Premier League

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Danny Ings made it nine goals in nine starts for Southampton to clinch a 1-0 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League on...
Jose Mourinho delivers worrying Harry Kane injury update following Spurs' defeat at Southampton

Jose Mourinho delivers worrying Harry Kane injury update following Spurs' defeat at SouthamptonTottenham striker Harry Kane was forced off injured during the 1-0 defeat against Southampton at St Mary's as Spurs fell six points behind London rivals Chelsea
