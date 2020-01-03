Global  

West Ham in Gedson Fernandes talks

SoccerNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
West Ham United are in talks with Benfica over potentially signing Gedson Fernandes from their ranks, according to Sky Sports. The Hammers parted ways with Manuel Pellegrini and re-hired David Moyes as the manager last week, and now they’re looking to make the midfielder their first signing of his second tenure. Fernandes is very keen […]

West Ham in Gedson Fernandes talks
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Fernandes to West Ham - the latest

Fernandes to West Ham - the latest 00:45

 The Transfer Talk panel provide an update on West Ham's chase for Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes.

Chelsea set to be West Ham to Fernandes? [Video]Chelsea set to be West Ham to Fernandes?

The Transfer Show reveals why West Ham target Gedson Fernandes could now end up being signed by their Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:46Published

Moyes hints at Fernandes move [Video]Moyes hints at Fernandes move

David Moyes is asked about whether West Ham are in talks with Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:39Published


Everton hijack West Ham’s Gedson Fernandes transfer with talks ongoing

Everton hijack West Ham’s Gedson Fernandes transfer with talks ongoingEverton and West Ham are just two clubs chasing the signature of Gedson Fernandes and Manchester United have also been linked with the Benfica ace
Daily Star

West Ham’s Gedson Fernandes transfer stance after delay in talks for Benfica star

West Ham’s Gedson Fernandes transfer stance after delay in talks for Benfica starBenfica star Gedson Fernandes has a £102m release clause but the Portuguese side admit they will not be able to ask for that amount to sell the midfielder
Daily Star


bluebrit1

notPC RT @WHUFCFZ: West Ham remain the preferred destination for Gedson Fernandes. The Benfica midfielder is currently in Lisbon with his repres… 2 hours ago

sporttlad

Sporting Times Goalkeeper keen to return to Premier League clubMore talks due with Benfica over Gedson FernandesWest Ham have agre… https://t.co/gWcpECejqc 5 hours ago

WHUFCSC

WHUFCSC West Ham are due to hold further talks on Tuesday with Benfica over the possible signing of Gedson Fernandes. The… https://t.co/Nc6s9cKfa3 5 hours ago

Mr_BA6

Brad Palmer RT @whufc_news: Sky Sources: West Ham remains the preferred destination for Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes. The Portuguese star is cur… 7 hours ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Everton hijack West Ham's Gedson Fernandes transfer with talks ongoing https://t.co/qDuznf0dv7 8 hours ago

vijaykundra10

Vijay Kundra RT @WHUFC_News_6: West Ham remain the preferred destination for Gedson Fernandes. The Benfica midfielder is currently in Lisbon with his r… 9 hours ago

Thetransferman1

The Transfer Man RUMOUR: West Ham appear to be Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes’ preferred choice of destination. Talks are ong… https://t.co/8YMFyazXnI 9 hours ago

CTFlaherty_147

Craig Flaherty RT @EvertonBlueArmy: Everton are in talks to try to sign Benfica’s Gedson Fernandes on an 18-month loan until the end of the 2020/21 season… 9 hours ago

