Newcastle held 1-1 by minnows Rochdale

*London:* Newcastle's wretched record in the FA Cup continued as 40-year-old Aaron Wilbraham gave minnows Rochdale a 1-1 draw in Saturday's third round clash. Magpies boss Steve Bruce had declared his determination not to lose to "bloody Rochdale" as he eyed a sustained Cup run for a club that hasn't won the competition since ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Scoop With Chris Newcastle held by minnows Rochdale as old stager Wilbraham lights up FA Cup https://t.co/qtOGD1qJMS https://t.co/B7qBmznIbO 49 minutes ago Jalo Jnr RT @GuardianNigeria: But Newcastle’s FA Cup form is so bad that they have not gone beyond the fourth round for 13 years. https://t.co/z1azA… 2 hours ago The Guardian Nigeria But Newcastle’s FA Cup form is so bad that they have not gone beyond the fourth round for 13 years. https://t.co/z1azArNQIH 2 hours ago Abel Bishop Herbert RT @NigeriaNewsdesk: Newcastle held by minnows Rochdale as old stager Aaron Wilbraham lights up FA Cup https://t.co/7pCR3pzF2v 5 hours ago Nigeria Newsdesk Newcastle held by minnows Rochdale as old stager Aaron Wilbraham lights up FA Cup https://t.co/7pCR3pzF2v 5 hours ago Stadion Bola Newcastle held by minnows Rochdale as old stager Wilbraham lights up FA Cup https://t.co/vPJYT7o49K https://t.co/y4ItdUvfpR 7 hours ago Soccer Zone Newcastle held by minnows Rochdale as old stager Wilbraham lights up FA Cup https://t.co/Fu9MDKHqtd 8 hours ago Mathew c zer RT @todayng: Newcastle held by minnows Rochdale as old stager Aaron Wilbraham lights up FA Cup https://t.co/Bntba0fxu4 8 hours ago