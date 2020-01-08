Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Valencia 1-3 Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane's side reach Spanish Super Cup final

BBC Sport Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Toni Kroos' opportunistic goal direct from a corner helps Real Madrid reach the Spanish Super Cup final with a 3-1 victory over Valencia in Saudi Arabia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Zidane wants other players to step up amid long injury list

Zidane wants other players to step up amid long injury list 01:07

 Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants others in the squad to contribute as the injury list continues to grow.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Zidane: Real not missing Ronaldo [Video]Zidane: Real not missing Ronaldo

Real Madrid are not missing former star Cristiano Ronaldo despite a recent lack of goals, insists Zinedine Zidane.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:36Published

Barca fully focused on Sociedad before Clasico - Valverde [Video]Barca fully focused on Sociedad before Clasico - Valverde

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde says his side are focused on Real Sociedad, not upcoming Clasico against Real Madrid.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Valencia vs Real Madrid predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Spanish Super Cup semi-final tonight

Zinedine Zidane and Albert Celades go toe-to-toe with a place in the final on offer
Independent

Valencia vs Real Madrid: Luka Modric stars as Zinedine Zidane's side cruise into Spanish Super Cup final

Madrid will now face the winners of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newinformers

RageAgaintsTheWorld Valencia 1-3 Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane’s side reach Spanish Super Cup final https://t.co/1rfZtqgS5y 14 minutes ago

HosamNews

أخبار العالم BBC News - Valencia 1-3 Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane's side reach Spanish Super Cup final https://t.co/j837j2dDzu 2 hours ago

HosamNews_Eng

World News BBC News - Valencia 1-3 Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane's side reach Spanish Super Cup final https://t.co/CKEOi7dA8l 2 hours ago

thedailywake

DAILY WAKE® 🇺🇸 Valencia vs Real Madrid result: Zinedine Zidane’s side cruise into Spanish Super Cup final https://t.co/y0TG0zMEmg https://t.co/fvPpqdrs3w 2 hours ago

avpnews_live

AVP News Valencia 1-3 Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane’s side reach Spanish Super Cup final https://t.co/C8nchwnFVm https://t.co/dVGIg2qT6U 3 hours ago

En24_News

En24 News Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid) after qualifying against Valencia: “That’s all a coach demands” – Foot – ESP – Superc… https://t.co/oOeYJ9h70S 3 hours ago

AllUKFootball

Total Football News Valencia 1-3 Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane's side reach Spanish Super Cup final - https://t.co/cooJjZYJcP #football 3 hours ago

AllUKFootball

Total Football News Valencia 1-3 Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane's side reach Spanish Super Cup final - https://t.co/cinTd2dJQI #football 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.