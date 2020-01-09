Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Shardul Thakur: I've improved as a T20 bowler

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
*Indore:* Having worked considerably on his skill-sets, speedster Shardul Thakur feels that he has become a "better T20 bowler" compared to what he was a couple of years back. Thakur featured in his first T20 International in 22 months. The figures of 3/23 showed that there has been a marked improvement in his death bowling since...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Worked hard, happy with my performance, says Shardul Thakur post victory over Sri Lanka

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): After helping India secure a massive win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I, bowler Shardul Thakur said he is...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rajareeshav

Raja Reeshav Roy An improved Shardul Thakur- The bowler will be great prospect for #TeamIndia along with Shardul Thakur- The Batsman… https://t.co/HmZ5JgPYds 57 minutes ago

viralvm69

viral mehta RT @mid_day: #ShardulThakur: I've Improved As A T20 Bowler https://t.co/z0YZhgBv4O 1 day ago

mid_day

mid-day #ShardulThakur: I've Improved As A T20 Bowler https://t.co/z0YZhgBv4O 1 day ago

sportzwiki

Sportzwiki Playing Last Two-Three Years In The IPL And Domestic Cricket, Improved My Game: @imShard https://t.co/xxFYpitoCH 1 day ago

VOICE_2U

HAFEEZ PARDESI Playing Last Two-Three Years In The IPL And Domestic Cricket, Improved My Game: Shardul Thakur The pacer Shardul Th… https://t.co/HIwsbQxo7c 1 day ago

TridibTOI

Tridib RT @toisports: #INDvsSL #shardulthakur Have become better T20 bowler in last two years with improved skills: @imShard More here 👉 https… 2 days ago

KDesptach

Kashmir Desptach India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20: Have Improved In T20 Cricket Format, Says Shardul Thakur https://t.co/bvV9MHV5E1 https://t.co/RzzIMLTLu0 2 days ago

ImroseMMR

Mostafizur Rahman Imrose Have become better T20 bowler in last two years with improved skills: Shardul Thakur | Cricket News - Times of India https://t.co/Ygte5rzjgp 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.