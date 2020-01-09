Global  

ASB Classic: Serena Williams survives scare against Christina McHale to reach ASB Classic quarter-finals

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
ASB Classic: Serena Williams survives scare against Christina McHale to reach ASB Classic quarter-finalsFor some reason, things are never that straightforward for Serena Williams in Auckland.The top seed endured an almighty struggle against her unfancied compatriot Christina McHale on Thursday, eventually prevailing 3-6 6-2 6-3 in...
