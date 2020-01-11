Global  

Premier League fixtures, results, TV schedule, scores: Arsenal draws Crystal Palace

CBS Sports Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
News video: Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Arsenal 01:28

 Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side face London rivals Crystal Palace as he hopes to make it three wins in a row in all competitions.

Mikel Arteta: We switched off for the goal [Video]Mikel Arteta: We switched off for the goal

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal had 'switched off' for Crystal Palace's equalising goal - the match ended 1-1.

Arteta unnerved by Selhurst Park trip [Video]Arteta unnerved by Selhurst Park trip

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reveals he believes the upcoming away game at Crystal Palace will be very tough, citing the stadium and the manager. Arteta adds that he is pleased to have had more time to..

Premier League fixtures and results live: Tottenham vs Liverpool, plus Arsenal and Chelsea on talkSPORT’s huge GameDay special

The Premier League is back this weekend and talkSPORT has got a cracker of a GameDay in store. With the top flight taking a post-Christmas break for the FA Cup...
talkSPORT

Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette to start: Arsenal predicted XI vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal take on Crystal Palace in a crucial Premier League clash at Selhurst Park, but what will be the line-up that Mikel Arteta chooses? We predict how the...
Football.london

IndyFootball

Indy Football Callum Hudson-Odoi on target in Chelsea win as Southampton reap revenge over Leicester https://t.co/vZETxStqUn 2 hours ago

AlasdairGold

Alasdair Gold My thoughts on that Spurs team selection by Jose Mourinho and Japhet Tanganga making his Premier League debut are n… https://t.co/DK70w9cBQ1 2 hours ago

mejja_mwangi

Mejja wa GITUGI RT @ojharbord: 49' GOAL CHELSEA! Callum Hudson-Odoi gets his first Premier League goal as he taps in at the back post! #cfc https://t.co/Xg… 3 hours ago

ojharbord

Oliver Harbord 49' GOAL CHELSEA! Callum Hudson-Odoi gets his first Premier League goal as he taps in at the back post! #cfc https://t.co/XgP1ZAZKjX 3 hours ago

Onyango_Ngala

Innocent Ngala 🇰🇪 RT @ArsenalFC_fl: Confirmed Arsenal XI vs Crystal Palace: Aubameyang returns in unchanged Premier League line-up | @ArtdeRoche https://t.co… 8 hours ago

ArsenalFC_fl

Arsenal FC News Confirmed Arsenal XI vs Crystal Palace: Aubameyang returns in unchanged Premier League line-up | @ArtdeRoche https://t.co/o0F2hm6MMB 8 hours ago

ChelseaFCScout

Scout Premier League table: 2019-20 EPL standings today - fixtures, results and live scores on gameweek 22… https://t.co/GwVEvfBHL1 11 hours ago

myfootballfacts

My Football Facts Premier League 2019-20 Top Six Club's Results, Fixtures & Mini-Table ahead of Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool at the… https://t.co/Y9nu0avNgq 12 hours ago

