ATP Cup: Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal as Serbia beat Spain

BBC Sport Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic inspires Serbia to the inaugural ATP Cup as his singles win over Rafael Nadal helps his country beat Spain 2-1 in Sydney.
Djokovic excited to be with Serbian teammates, looking forward to new Davis Cup [Video]Djokovic excited to be with Serbian teammates, looking forward to new Davis Cup

Novak Djokovic excited to with Serbian teammates and looking forward to revamped Davis Cup

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:27Published


ATP Cup final | Novak Djokovic sweeps past Rafael Nadal

It left the final of the inaugural team event finely poised at 1-1 after Spain's reliable Roberto Bautista Agut caned Dusan Lajovic.
Hindu

Djokovic beats Nadal & inspires Serbia to ATP Cup win

Novak Djokovic inspires Serbia to the inaugural ATP Cup as his singles win over Rafael Nadal helps his country beat Spain 2-1 in Sydney.
BBC News

