Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Aguero and Jesus start as Silva returns for Manchester City

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Manchester City captain David Silva will make his first Premier League start for a month at Aston Villa, where Pep Guardiola has selected Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus in his XI. Silva, who will end a 10-year association with City when his contract expires at the end of this season, sustained a thigh injury during […]

The post Aguero and Jesus start as Silva returns for Manchester City appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Guardiola unsure of Laport's clearance to play or Sane's future as Man City transfer speculation continues

Guardiola unsure of Laport's clearance to play or Sane's future as Man City transfer speculation continues 01:42

 Manager Pep Guardiola unsure of Aymeric Laport's clearance to play or Leroy Sane's future as Manchester City transfer speculation continues

Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City [Video]Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side head to Aston Villa looking to close the gap on Liverpool, who are currently 14 points ahead of the current Premier League champions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Pep Guardiola insists tie isn’t over after Man City masterclass at Old Trafford [Video]Pep Guardiola insists tie isn’t over after Man City masterclass at Old Trafford

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City still had work to do despite claiming a 3-1 advantage over Manchester United after the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Guardiola’s side, winners of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

EPL: Manchester City must keep going, says Pep Guardiola after win over Everton

EPL: Manchester City must keep going, says Pep Guardiola after win over Everton*Manchester:* Pep Guardiola saluted Manchester City's fighting spirit as Gabriel Jesus extended his remarkable record against Everton with a second-half brace in...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SoccerNews.comIndependentCBS Sports

Maguire out with Rashford named captain, City lave Aguero & Jesus on the bench

Manchester United will be without Harry Maguire for Tuesday’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg against a Manchester City side showing eight changes at Old...
SoccerNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Aguero and Jesus start as Silva returns for Manchester City - https://t.co/RDeteDrIK2 #ManCity 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/g5kAOligGP 2 hours ago

Gadispokemon

Bukan orang RT @SK_Football: Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus have not started a Premier League game together for 16 months but will kick-off against As… 2 hours ago

SK_Football

Sportskeeda Football Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus have not started a Premier League game together for 16 months but will kick-off aga… https://t.co/jL6j8G8ekM 2 hours ago

32Red

32Red #AVFC XI - Nyland; Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Hause; Drinkwater, Douglas Luiz, Hourihane; Grealish, El Ghazi, Taylor… https://t.co/tjvpR89gjW 2 hours ago

FplEngineer

FPL Engineer WOW this is surprising. Jesus and Aguero start with Mahrez KDB and my differential, David Silva https://t.co/gP5xFnlBN3 2 hours ago

FootballAdvice5

FPLFootballAdvice David Silva, Aguero, Jesus all start! Sterling benched! https://t.co/ETmxwOyRCg 2 hours ago

MateuszCholewa2

FPL Matt @Elite_Fpl It is more a Jesus game. But I think both Aguero and Jesus will start and Sterling will get a rest. De B… https://t.co/NKLDkTdCWj 2 days ago

Nkp20TIMESMUFC

nkp20mufc Seeing both benches last night hammered it home. Or it should have to the club. City can afford to start without Ag… https://t.co/8ORBzBMKCY 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.