Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Manchester City captain David Silva will make his first Premier League start for a month at Aston Villa, where Pep Guardiola has selected Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus in his XI. Silva, who will end a 10-year association with City when his contract expires at the end of this season, sustained a thigh injury during […]



The post Aguero and Jesus start as Silva returns for Manchester City appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

