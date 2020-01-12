Aguero and Jesus start as Silva returns for Manchester City
Sunday, 12 January 2020 () Manchester City captain David Silva will make his first Premier League start for a month at Aston Villa, where Pep Guardiola has selected Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus in his XI. Silva, who will end a 10-year association with City when his contract expires at the end of this season, sustained a thigh injury during […]
The post Aguero and Jesus start as Silva returns for Manchester City appeared first on Soccer News.
*Manchester:* Pep Guardiola saluted Manchester City's fighting spirit as Gabriel Jesus extended his remarkable record against Everton with a second-half brace in... Mid-Day Also reported by •SoccerNews.com •Independent •CBS Sports