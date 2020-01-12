Global  

BDO World Darts: Wayne Warren beats Jim Williams to win dramatic final

BBC Sport Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Wayne Warren becomes the oldest BDO World Darts champion after beating fellow Welshman Jim Williams 7-4 in a dramatic men's final.
BDO World Darts: Wayne Warren beats Scott Mitchell to reach final

Wayne Warren beats former champion Scott Mitchell 6-3 to reach the men's final of the BDO World Darts Championships.
BBC Sport

Suzuki beats Ashton in women's BDO final

Mikuru Suzuki defends her women's BDO World Darts Championship title by beating four-time winner Lisa Ashton 3-0 in the final.
BBC News


arbin_daklong

arbindaklong☆ RT @livedarts: A moment of history 🙌🏻 Wayne Warren becomes the oldest player to win World Darts Championship title and the first Welsh win… 5 minutes ago

AndrewFloud

Andrew Floud RT @BDOdarts: 🏆CHAMPION🏆 Wayne Warren is the 2020 BDO World Professional Darts Champion as he defeats fellow Welshman Jim Williams in a th… 8 minutes ago

hironori_yamaji

ソリ兄(そりにい) RT @ChrisHammer180: January 1st: Peter Wright becomes oldest first-time winner of PDC world title aged 49 January 12th: Wayne Warren becom… 10 minutes ago

AdamHtheBlade27

Adam Hudson RT @bet365: He'd never made it past the quarter-final of a major, despite playing in BDO events since 2003. At 57, he's now the oldest pla… 21 minutes ago

DartsManager03

Darts Retweets. RT @reddragondarts: WAYNE’S WORLD 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wayne Warren becomes the oldest BDO World Darts Champion at the age of 57. He defeats Jim Willia… 23 minutes ago

YogitsRFC

YOGITS RFC RT @BBCSport: Wayne Warren has become the oldest ever BDO World Darts champion. 🏆 Full story 👉 https://t.co/HPyWlQgn9g https://t.co/640uzE… 23 minutes ago

ibrad20

Ian Bradshaw @Chris180Mason Wayne Warren seems a really nice guy and pleased for him but BDO embarrassing themselves by calling… https://t.co/OfuEyuHbWW 27 minutes ago

DartsPlanetTV

Darts Planet TV RT @Charlie10644202: Wayne Warren is your 2020 BDO World Professional Darts champion & unlucky to Jim Williams. I needed Jim Williams to wi… 28 minutes ago

