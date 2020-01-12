BDO World Darts: Wayne Warren beats Jim Williams to win dramatic final

arbindaklong☆ RT @livedarts: A moment of history 🙌🏻 Wayne Warren becomes the oldest player to win World Darts Championship title and the first Welsh win… 5 minutes ago Andrew Floud RT @BDOdarts: 🏆CHAMPION🏆 Wayne Warren is the 2020 BDO World Professional Darts Champion as he defeats fellow Welshman Jim Williams in a th… 8 minutes ago ソリ兄(そりにい) RT @ChrisHammer180: January 1st: Peter Wright becomes oldest first-time winner of PDC world title aged 49 January 12th: Wayne Warren becom… 10 minutes ago Adam Hudson RT @bet365: He'd never made it past the quarter-final of a major, despite playing in BDO events since 2003. At 57, he's now the oldest pla… 21 minutes ago Darts Retweets. RT @reddragondarts: WAYNE’S WORLD 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wayne Warren becomes the oldest BDO World Darts Champion at the age of 57. He defeats Jim Willia… 23 minutes ago YOGITS RFC RT @BBCSport: Wayne Warren has become the oldest ever BDO World Darts champion. 🏆 Full story 👉 https://t.co/HPyWlQgn9g https://t.co/640uzE… 23 minutes ago Ian Bradshaw @Chris180Mason Wayne Warren seems a really nice guy and pleased for him but BDO embarrassing themselves by calling… https://t.co/OfuEyuHbWW 27 minutes ago Darts Planet TV RT @Charlie10644202: Wayne Warren is your 2020 BDO World Professional Darts champion & unlucky to Jim Williams. I needed Jim Williams to wi… 28 minutes ago