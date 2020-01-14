Global  

IND vs AUS ODIs: Full time-table, when and where to watch, live telecast details

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Virat Kohli's team India will be looking for retribution as they are scheduled to face off against rivals and visitors Australia in a three-match ODI series beginning on January 14.

The last time the two teams faced each other, India was at the receiving end of a 2-3 loss against Aussies, despite Steve Smith and David Warner...
