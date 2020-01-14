Global  

National championship 2020: LSU's Thaddeus Moss, son of Randy Moss, puts on a show vs. Clemson

CBS Sports Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Moss has emerged late in the postseason as a viable red zone weapon for LSU
LSU's Burrow ties NCAA single-season TD records

With his 6-yard TD pass to Thaddeus Moss in the second quarter of Monday night's national championship game, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow tied the NCAA FBS...
ESPN

Tof71784

Lissa 🏈💜💛🏈 RT @SInow: Randy Moss' son, Thaddeus, is having quite the performance in the National Championship Game 👀 https://t.co/i5ubaHCdRO https://t… 14 minutes ago

Heelfan1997

Hunter Huss Heel RT @RossMartin_IC: Thaddeus Moss sure landed on his feet. The N.C. State transfer could have been part of a Dave Doeren-coached 4-8 Wolfpac… 17 minutes ago

ellbu30

Ellen M. Burrell RT @si_ncaafb: Thaddeus Moss, son of Randy Moss, is having quite the performance for LSU in the national championship https://t.co/vjrkwRjA… 29 minutes ago

4beautyzone

latest news Randy Moss goes full dad mode for Thaddeus Moss at CFP national championship https://t.co/k7dcbaMFxR 38 minutes ago

4beautyzone

latest news National championship 2020: LSU's Thaddeus Moss, son of Randy Moss, puts on a show vs. Clemson https://t.co/yYh1mEbrXz via @CBSSports 39 minutes ago

KevinMac121

Kevin Mac a/k/a Rob Thugkowski RT @PFF_Patriots: The #Patriots need help at tight end. The #Patriots also have a history with the Moss family. Keep an eye out for Thadd… 1 hour ago

DHallNole

David Hall RT @CollegeFootball: National championship 2020: LSU's Thaddeus Moss, son of Randy Moss, puts on a show vs. Clemson https://t.co/9YpgV3Ej1n… 1 hour ago

CollegeFootball

College Football National championship 2020: LSU's Thaddeus Moss, son of Randy Moss, puts on a show vs. Clemson… https://t.co/pMuoIptC32 1 hour ago

