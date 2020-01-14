Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Man City to rival Man United for 24-year-old midfielder – report

The Sport Review Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Manchester City are set to rival Manchester United for the signing of Jack Grealish this summer, according to a report. Metro is reporting that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is already thinking about summer signings after a difficult season for the defending champions. The same article states that the Citizens are planning to make up […]

The post Man City to rival Man United for 24-year-old midfielder – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Russell Westbrook Honored in Return to Oklahoma City [Video]Russell Westbrook Honored in Return to Oklahoma City

Russell Westbrook Honored in Return to Oklahoma City. The Thunder played a tribute video for Westbrook before Thursday night's game. It was Westbrook's first game against the Thunder since joining the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:04Published

Daniel Radcliffe mistaken for homeless man in New York City [Video]Daniel Radcliffe mistaken for homeless man in New York City

Daniel Radcliffe was once offered a cup of coffee while cuddling his dog in New York City by a good Samaritan who mistook him for a homeless person.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man United keeping tabs on 20-year-old Lille midfielder – report

Manchester United are set to continue their scouting mission on Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare ahead of a potential move, according to a report in England....
The Sport Review Also reported by •Leicester Mercury

Premier League RESULTS: Crystal Palace deny Man City at the death, Wolves stage dramatic comeback, Arsenal held by Sheffield United

Crystal Palace delivered the final nail in the coffin of Man City’s title bid by snatching a 2-2 draw at the Etihad in the dying moments. Sergio Aguero scored...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MattiasArvidss1

#YNWALorisitsSixBaby me when people say City is a bigger rival to us than United #LFC #WeAreLiverpool #ThisMeansMore https://t.co/b3oLP9ayZB 8 hours ago

MattiasArvidss1

#YNWALorisitsSixBaby there is absolutely NO WAY City can be a bigger rival to us than United #LFC #WeAreLiverpool #ThisMeansMore https://t.co/K8sRE4bJH8 8 hours ago

AndyRobUnited

AndyRobertsLUHG @Sachmozi @Mr_Fowowe @shaunmitch1986 @FabrizioRomano @DiMarzio They want him to stay because they know he’s bad for… https://t.co/9Ag8KhVdL0 11 hours ago

JamesSims1989

James Sims I don't care what any rival fan says but if we do the invincibles it would be more impressive than when Arsenal did… https://t.co/F2I3XKdA1I 16 hours ago

Djstix8

official_Djstix RT @Devino_Coutures: Man United are not our rival. A rival is someone who's fighting for the same things as u. We are fighting for the leag… 20 hours ago

JoeSanders_7

Joe Sanders RT @EnemyOfFootbaII: Ever been 2 "rival clubs" with a bigger gap in managerial quality and pedigree than City/United and Real/Barca current… 1 day ago

EnemyOfFootbaII

Fan account Ever been 2 "rival clubs" with a bigger gap in managerial quality and pedigree than City/United and Real/Barca curr… https://t.co/G43Mw9tJlK 1 day ago

Devino_Coutures

Boss Tha Man United are not our rival. A rival is someone who's fighting for the same things as u. We are fighting for the l… https://t.co/xI4uxskbSJ 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.