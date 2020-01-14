Nick Wright: Tua Tagovailoa will be a better NFL quarterback than Joe Burrow

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

After the LSU Tigers defeated Clemson for the College Football National Championship, speculation about Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow's potential in the NFL. Nick Wright tells Chris Canty why he believes Joe Burrow will not be the best quarterback coming out this year, and why others like Tua Tagovailoa or Trevor Lawrence may have better NFL careers. After the LSU Tigers defeated Clemson for the College Football National Championship, speculation about Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow's potential in the NFL. Nick Wright tells Chris Canty why he believes Joe Burrow will not be the best quarterback coming out this year, and why others like Tua Tagovailoa or Trevor Lawrence may have better NFL careers. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

22 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview 01:50 Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview The college football season will culminate in a showdown at Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans between the nation's two unbeaten teams. The Clemson Tigers (14-0) enter the game as a slight underdog, despite being the reigning...