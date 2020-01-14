Global  

India v Australia: David Warner and Aaron Finch hit tons in 10-wickets win

BBC Sport Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
David Warner and Aaron Finch both strike unbeaten centuries as Australia hammer India by 10 wickets in the first one-day international in Mumbai.
DpkVohra

Deepak Vohra RT @ANI: #INDvAUS 1st ODI at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Australia beat India by 10 wickets. David Warner scored 128 runs, Aaron Finch scored… 21 seconds ago

notty_shabz

shabz RT @ESPNcricinfo: David Warner is the Player of the Match 👏 https://t.co/ltSgGDYhX7 #INDvAUS https://t.co/9hqN4a2t3r 46 seconds ago

notty_shabz

shabz RT @ESPNcricinfo: A fantastic 💯 for David Warner, and the Wankhede witnesses his trademark leap 👏 https://t.co/ltSgGDYhX7 #INDvAUS https:… 54 seconds ago

vinodnanchahal

vinod nanchahal AUSTRALIA Beat INDIA By 10 Wickets, David Warner & Aaron Finch Unbeaten stand of 258. Warner 128 Finch 110 record partnership. 2 minutes ago

kalyansuman

AsLifeGoesDigital RT @cricbuzz: Dominant Australia beat India by 10 wickets at Wankhede and take 1-0 lead in the series David Warner - 128* || Aaron Finch… 2 minutes ago

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: India v Australia: David Warner and Aaron Finch hit tons in 10-wickets win https://t.co/aB6jyxAGhQ 3 minutes ago

BangaloreMirror

Bangalore Mirror Australian cricketer @davidwarner31 on Tuesday became the fourth fastest batsman to smash 5000 ODI runs. https://t.co/aYoBJ4UWrk 5 minutes ago

alokraj47973

Alok Kumar Australia win by 10 wickets 🔟 An unbelievable effort from Aaron Finch and David Warner 🤯 Come on Team India, Need… https://t.co/mMml3ytnV0 5 minutes ago

