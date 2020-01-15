Global  

Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Wolves

The Sport Review Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to secure their place in the FA Cup fourth round on Wednesday night. The Red Devils will welcome Wolves to Old Trafford after the two Premier League sides played out a goalless draw in their third-round clash at Molineux last week. Manchester United registered their first victory of 2020 […]

The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Wolves appeared first on The Sport Review.
