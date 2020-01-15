Global  

Matthews, Maple Leafs to host the Flames

FOX Sports Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Auston Matthews leads the Toronto Maple Leafs into a matchup with the Calgary Flames
Jets, Maple Leafs battle in star-studded shootout [Video]Jets, Maple Leafs battle in star-studded shootout

The Maple Leafs take on the Jets in a shootout to determine the victor after Auston Matthews' late game-tying tally

Justin Bieber enjoys Maple Leafs' victory over the Islanders [Video]Justin Bieber enjoys Maple Leafs' victory over the Islanders

Justin Bieber watches on as friend Auston Matthews scores and leads the Toronto Maple Leafs to victory over the Islanders

Wheeler leads Jets to 4-3 shootout win over Maple Leafs

TORONTO (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored the winner in the shootout and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 on Wednesday night, spoiling a milestone...
Seattle Times

Preview: Panthers welcome Maple Leafs to town for Atlantic Division showdown

The Florida Panthers host Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs for an Atlantic-Division showdown with major implications.
FOX Sports

