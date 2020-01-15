Matthews, Maple Leafs to host the Flames

Auston Matthews leads the Toronto Maple Leafs into a matchup with the Calgary Flames



Recent related videos from verified sources Jets, Maple Leafs battle in star-studded shootout The Maple Leafs take on the Jets in a shootout to determine the victor after Auston Matthews' late game-tying tally Credit: NHL Duration: 03:38Published 6 days ago Justin Bieber enjoys Maple Leafs' victory over the Islanders Justin Bieber watches on as friend Auston Matthews scores and leads the Toronto Maple Leafs to victory over the Islanders Credit: NHL Duration: 00:34Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Wheeler leads Jets to 4-3 shootout win over Maple Leafs TORONTO (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored the winner in the shootout and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 on Wednesday night, spoiling a milestone...

Seattle Times 6 days ago



Preview: Panthers welcome Maple Leafs to town for Atlantic Division showdown The Florida Panthers host Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs for an Atlantic-Division showdown with major implications.

FOX Sports 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this