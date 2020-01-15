Global  

Smoked out - Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal under attack at Australian Open

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Smoked out - Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal under attack at Australian OpenTennis superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have been branded selfish over the growing Australian Open bushfire controversy.Canadian Brayden Schnur accused the legendary duo of selfishness for failing to take a stand as the...
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Tennis stars raise funds for bushfire relief

Tennis stars raise funds for bushfire relief 03:48

 A host of tennis stars including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams help the Nick Kyrgios inspired "Rally for Relief" raise money for Australian bushfire relief.

'Selfish' Federer, Nadal need to speak up on air quality: Schnur

Brayden Schnur has labelled Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal "selfish" and more concerned about their legacies, saying it's time the pair stepped up and protested...
The Age Also reported by •Brisbane Times Indian Express News24 CBS Sports Sify Reuters Japan Today Reuters India

Roger and Rafa are selfish, says Canadian tennis player

Melbourne, Jan 15 (IANS) Canadian tennis player Brayden Schnur on Wednesday termed all-time greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as "selfish" and said the duo...
Sify


