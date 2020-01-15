Global  

The Rock’s dad Rocky Johnson dies aged 75 as wrestlers pay emotional tributes

Daily Star Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The Rock’s dad Rocky Johnson dies aged 75 as wrestlers pay emotional tributesRocky Johnson, father of WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2008 and was part of the first ever African-American World Tag Team Champions
BREAKING Rocky Johnson dead: Wrestling legend and dad of The Rock dies aged 75

BREAKING Rocky Johnson dead: Wrestling legend and dad of The Rock dies aged 75Along with his World Wrestling Federation (WWF) partner Tony Atlas, Johnson made history by becoming the first black wrestlers to hold the WWF Tag Team...
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Father and Wrestler Rocky Johnson Dead at 75

The WWE community is mourning the loss of one special wrestler. Wayde Douglas Bowles--between known as Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson--has passed away, the WWE...
MarleneMeow

✞ 🇲​ 🇦​ 🇷​ 🇱​ 🇪​ 🇳​ 🇪​✞ RT @ABC7NY: WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, father of 'The Rock,' dies at 75 https://t.co/VJftlvyzhp https://t.co/aHSaqnf7aq 5 seconds ago

briannagonyou

bri RT @ABC7NY: REST IN PEACE: Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died, World Wrestling E… 20 seconds ago

cbearr68

Chris Bear Johnson Wrestled also as Sweet Ebony Diamond https://t.co/ezQb4df2SX 31 seconds ago

zekebeats

ZekeBeats RT @ABC7: #BREAKING WWE Hall of Famer Rocky 'Soul Man 'Johnson, father of 'The Rock,' dies at 75 https://t.co/F4DJZ3utZ7 36 seconds ago

Drprmvp189

Teddy Cheeks RT @TMZ: Dwayne Johnson's Dad, WWE Superstar Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson Dead at 75 https://t.co/NneIeBdMEw 37 seconds ago

The_SavageRoom

The Savage Room Dwayne Johnson's Dad, WWE Superstar Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson Dead at 75 #TheSavageRoom #Savage https://t.co/2AuOEQzTzM via @TMZ 43 seconds ago

gabbyy_ornelas

gabby🥀 RT @FOXLA: #BREAKING: Rocky Johnson, the father of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and a WWE pioneer, has died at the age of 75. https://t.co/xC… 1 minute ago

gordo20wall

LILLIE ROSS Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Father Rocky Dies https://t.co/NPet4x9ac5 https://t.co/ZzMV8XBWAZ 1 minute ago

