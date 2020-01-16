Rohit Sharma wins ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award, Virat Kohli gets 'Spirit of Cricket' accolade
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () *Dubai:* India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form, while English all-rounder Ben Stokes walked away with the overall honours. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was named captain of both the ICC's Test and ODI teams of the year besides...
NIRBHAYA CASE: 4 CONVICTS UNLIKELY TO BE HANGED ON 22nd JAN, ARMY CHIEF: ABROGATION OF ARTICLE 370 HISTORIC STEP, S JAISHANKAR: INDIA'S WAY IS NOT TO BE DISRUPTIVE, BSP CHIEF MAYAWATI HITS OUT AT BJP, CONG ON 64th BIRTHDAY, DELHI COURT GRANTS BAIL TO 12 ARRESTED IN CAA PROTESTS, BROADBAND PARTIALLY...
Americans would happily shell out $316.61 if it meant just one perfect night of sleep, according to new research. This is up from $290 — the average amount that survey respondents said they would pay..