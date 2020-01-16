Global  

Rohit Sharma wins ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award, Virat Kohli gets 'Spirit of Cricket' accolade

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
*Dubai:* India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form, while English all-rounder Ben Stokes walked away with the overall honours. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was named captain of both the ICC's Test and ODI teams of the year besides...
