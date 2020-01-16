Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

End of the MS Dhoni era? Former captain not given BCCI central contract

IndiaTimes Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni hasn't played international cricket since India's loss vs New Zealand in the ICC ODI World Cup semi-final last year. While cricket fans across the world continue to speculate over Dhoni's future, the BCCI has dropped the legendary cricketer from their latest annual contract list for the period of October 2019 to September 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Is this the end? Cricket world in doubt after MS Dhoni’s omission from BCCI’s central contract


Indian Express

Dhoni dropped from BCCI’s central contracts list

BCCI announces the central contracts.
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AsalAthi

Thala athi👉valimai👈 RT @Anshu_Shri: BCCI has dropped the legendary cricketer from annual contract #ThankYouDhoni @fc_msdhoni #MSDhoni #Dhonism #Cricket https:… 19 seconds ago

AsalAthi

Thala athi👉valimai👈 RT @latestly: #ThankyouDhoni Trends on Twitter After #MSDhoni's Exclusion From #BCCI Annual Contract, Fans Speculate Former India Captain's… 40 seconds ago

latestly

LatestLY #ThankyouDhoni Trends on Twitter After #MSDhoni's Exclusion From #BCCI Annual Contract, Fans Speculate Former India… https://t.co/fbtVb46rhA 1 minute ago

FanRiaz

Deepika(asim squad)🇳🇵 RT @Diya_BJPLover: #MSDhoni was dropped from the @BCCI list of centrally contracted players, raising fresh doubts on the future of the form… 1 minute ago

Anshu_Shri

Anshu Shrivastava BCCI has dropped the legendary cricketer from annual contract #ThankYouDhoni @fc_msdhoni #MSDhoni #Dhonism #Cricket https://t.co/F3Q5mtME6E 2 minutes ago

imak2002

Aravindh RT @timesofindia: End of the @msdhoni era? Former captain not given @BCCI central contract READ: https://t.co/vfCgnjmw8M #MSDhoni #BCCI… 6 minutes ago

Hanshlal3

Hanshlal RT @drkafeelkhan: What a glittering career of Sir M S Dhoni who has so far played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20 Internationals for India,… 10 minutes ago

time8news

Time8News Until last year, #MSDhoni was in the A category, which fetches a player Rs 5 crore #Time8News #BCCI #Contractslist https://t.co/XV8q883jzv 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.