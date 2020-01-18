Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Mark Lawrenson is confident that Liverpool FC will beat Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. The Reds will be hoping to extend their winning run to twelve games in the Premier League when Jurgen Klopp’s side welcome Manchester United to Anfield this weekend. Liverpool FC have an excellent record at Anfield after winning their […]



The post Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man United appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

