Liverpool appear to troll Tottenham and Jose Mourinho in matchday programme for Manchester United game

Monday, 20 January 2020
Liverpool appeared to mock Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham tactics in their matchday programme for Sunday’s Premier League clash vs Manchester United. The Reds secured a 2-0 win over their north west rivals thanks to goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. It was Liverpool’s 21st league victory of the season, with their 20th coming last […]
News video: Klopp questions Manchester United tactics

Klopp questions Manchester United tactics 01:43

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explains why it has been so hard to play against Manchester United in recent meetings.

