Conor McGregor calls USA President Donald Trump on Twitter the ‘GOAT’ after Cowboy KO in UFC comeback

talkSPORT Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Conor McGregor voiced his support for USA President Donald Trump, suggesting he may be the ‘Greatest of All Time’ (GOAT). ‘The Notorious’ is currently basking in the glory of his victorious return to the octagon on Saturday night where he knocked out American Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. And it seems […]
