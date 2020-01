Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

*New Delhi:* The Indian cricket team on Tuesday grappled with a couple of major injury concerns ahead of their away assignment against New Zealand with opener Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of the T20 series and senior pacer Ishant Sharma certain to miss the Tests.



Dhawan was ousted from the five-match T20 series starting on Friday,... *New Delhi:* The Indian cricket team on Tuesday grappled with a couple of major injury concerns ahead of their away assignment against New Zealand with opener Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of the T20 series and senior pacer Ishant Sharma certain to miss the Tests.Dhawan was ousted from the five-match T20 series starting on Friday, 👓 View full article