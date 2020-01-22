Australian Open 2020: Records keep mounting, as Roger Federer cruises to Round 3
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () By the time six-time Australian Open champion, Roger Federer, struck the first ball of his 2020 campaign, he had already notched up another significant number. He became the first to mark 900 weeks in the top 10. Since breaking into the top 10 in May 2002, the mighty Swiss has spent a record 310 weeks […]
The post Australian Open 2020: Records keep mounting, as Roger Federer cruises to Round 3 appeared first on The Sport Review.
Roger Federer demanded better communication about air quality at the Australian Open after smoke from bushfires hit the tournament's build-up. News24 Also reported by •Reuters •Japan Today •Sify •Independent
Tweets about this
Margo H RT @MarianneBevis: Australian Open 2020: Records keep mounting, as Roger Federer cruises to Round 3; Seeds Berrettini, Dimitrov, Paire lose… 5 hours ago
Marianne Bevis Australian Open 2020: Records keep mounting, as Roger Federer cruises to Round 3; Seeds Berrettini, Dimitrov, Paire… https://t.co/PSUVQBcjZv 5 hours ago