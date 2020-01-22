Global  

Australian Open 2020: Records keep mounting, as Roger Federer cruises to Round 3

The Sport Review Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
By the time six-time Australian Open champion, Roger Federer, struck the first ball of his 2020 campaign, he had already notched up another significant number. He became the first to mark 900 weeks in the top 10. Since breaking into the top 10 in May 2002, the mighty Swiss has spent a record 310 weeks […]

The post Australian Open 2020: Records keep mounting, as Roger Federer cruises to Round 3 appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson

Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson 00:53

 Roger Federer thinks his first round opponent at the Australian Open, Steve Johnson will provide an early test

