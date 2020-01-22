Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

By the time six-time Australian Open champion, Roger Federer, struck the first ball of his 2020 campaign, he had already notched up another significant number. He became the first to mark 900 weeks in the top 10. Since breaking into the top 10 in May 2002, the mighty Swiss has spent a record 310 weeks […]



The post Australian Open 2020: Records keep mounting, as Roger Federer cruises to Round 3 appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

