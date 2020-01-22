Global  

'Angry' - How Troy Deeney fired up Aston Villa hero Ezri Konsa

Walsall Advertiser Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
'Angry' - How Troy Deeney fired up Aston Villa hero Ezri KonsaAston Villa latest | The Villa centre-back went into specific detail about how Villa's nemesis, Troy Deeney, wound him up after the Watford skipper fired in his sixth goal in four games against Villa.
News video: Premier League transfer round-up: Aston Villa sign Mbwana Samatta

Premier League transfer round-up: Aston Villa sign Mbwana Samatta 01:25

 Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window as Aston Villa bring in highly-rated striker Mbwana Samatta from Genk.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Aston Villa v Leicester: Carabao Cup match preview [Video]Aston Villa v Leicester: Carabao Cup match preview

Aston Villa are set to host Leicester in the semi-final second leg on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup. Take a look at the stats.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City [Video]Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side head to Aston Villa looking to close the gap on Liverpool, who are currently 14 points ahead of the current Premier League champions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa learns live on TV that first Premier League goal was awarded to Tyrone Mings

Konsa's shot took a deflection off Mings to secure all three points for Villa against Watford
Independent Also reported by •Daily Star

Konsa: Deeney's goading fired-up Villa

Ezri Konsa has revealed how Troy Deeney’s goal celebration helped motivate Villa’s dramatic fightback to beat Watford.
Express and Star

