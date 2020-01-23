Global  

Defending champ Novak Djokovic credits new serve for unbeaten run

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
*Melbourne:* Defending champion Novak Djokovic credited a newly refined serve for his eight-game unbeaten streak this season after he romped past Japanese wildcard Tatsuma Ito to reach the Australian Open third round. The Serbian star gave up just seven games against the world number 146 in the 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 workout on Rod Laver...
