Australian Open 2020: British singles hopes end in Round 2 as Dart and Watson exit
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () It was a blow to British hopes when former world No1 Andy Murray withdrew from this year’s Australian Open. Melbourne has been the scene of many emotional moments for Murray, where he has been runner-up five times, and not least during a tearful exit last year for what many believed may be the last time. […]
The post Australian Open 2020: British singles hopes end in Round 2 as Dart and Watson exit appeared first on The Sport Review.
Melbourne - World No 1 Rafael Nadal will take on Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the Australian Open first round next week while Serena Williams faces Anastasia... WorldNews Also reported by •BBC News •BBC Sport •Reuters •BBC Local News
Nick Kyrgios survives another day at the Australian Open after a classic topsy-turvy second round match, defeating French former top 10 player Gilles Simon in... Brisbane Times Also reported by •Reuters