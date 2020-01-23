Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australian Open 2020: British singles hopes end in Round 2 as Dart and Watson exit

The Sport Review Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
It was a blow to British hopes when former world No1 Andy Murray withdrew from this year’s Australian Open. Melbourne has been the scene of many emotional moments for Murray, where he has been runner-up five times, and not least during a tearful exit last year for what many believed may be the last time. […]

The post Australian Open 2020: British singles hopes end in Round 2 as Dart and Watson exit appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian Open organisers on alert for return of bushfire smoke

Australian Open organisers on alert for return of bushfire smoke 01:31

 British star Johanna Konta says conditions in Melbourne haven't been ideal

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson [Video]Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson

Roger Federer thinks his first round opponent at the Australian Open, Steve Johnson will provide an early test

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:53Published

Women's Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki to Retire in 2020 [Video]Women's Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki to Retire in 2020

Women's Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki to Retire in 2020. The 29-year-old will step away from the game after January's Australian Open. Wozniacki, who hails from Denmark, is a former no. 1 ranked..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Comfortable Australian Open starts for Nadal, Serena

Comfortable Australian Open starts for Nadal, SerenaMelbourne - World No 1 Rafael Nadal will take on Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the Australian Open first round next week while Serena Williams faces Anastasia...
WorldNews Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC SportReutersBBC Local News

Kyrgios wins through to third round, despite nervous moments

Nick Kyrgios survives another day at the Australian Open after a classic topsy-turvy second round match, defeating French former top 10 player Gilles Simon in...
Brisbane Times Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.